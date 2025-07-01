A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Axalta Coating Systems Through 11 Analysts

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Axalta Coating Systems AXTA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $37.64, with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.19% lower than the prior average price target of $41.45.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Axalta Coating Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $39.00 $40.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $34.00 $35.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $40.00 $46.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $40.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $32.00 $42.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $37.00 $42.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $32.00 $42.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Axalta Coating Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Axalta Coating Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Axalta Coating Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Its end markets include refinish and industrial. The Mobility Coatings segment relates to the provision of coating technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company operates in the geographic areas of North America, EMEA countries, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Financial Milestones: Axalta Coating Systems's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Axalta Coating Systems's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.47% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Axalta Coating Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axalta Coating Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Axalta Coating Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.65, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

