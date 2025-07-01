Breaking Down Trane Technologies: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Trane Technologies TT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 4 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $401.45, with a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $323.00. Observing a 4.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $385.64.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Trane Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $410.00 $370.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $500.00 $470.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $400.00 $334.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $445.00 $415.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $408.00 $363.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $334.00 $323.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $370.00 $330.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $396.00 $360.00 Wesley Brooks HSBC Raises Buy $415.00 $405.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $415.00 $476.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $323.00 $396.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Trane Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Trane Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Trane Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Trane Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Trane Technologies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Trane Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trane Technologies analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $20 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 80% of its revenue.

Key Indicators: Trane Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Trane Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.22% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Trane Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trane Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trane Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trane Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.