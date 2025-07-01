TechnipFMC Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for TechnipFMC FTI, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TechnipFMC, revealing an average target of $39.25, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a 0.64% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $39.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of TechnipFMC among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $40.00 $35.00 Victoria McCulloch RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $37.00 $37.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $45.00 $43.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $35.00 $41.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TechnipFMC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TechnipFMC compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TechnipFMC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering TechnipFMC: A Closer Look

TechnipFMC is the largest provider of offshore oilfield services, offering integrated deep-water offshore oil and gas development solutions that span the full spectrum of subsea equipment and subsea construction services. The company also provides various pieces of surface equipment used with onshore oil and gas wells. TechnipFMC originated with the 2017 merger of Technip and FMC Technologies.

A Deep Dive into TechnipFMC's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: TechnipFMC's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TechnipFMC's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TechnipFMC's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TechnipFMC's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, TechnipFMC adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

