What Analysts Are Saying About Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $242.5, with a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.39% increase from the previous average price target of $239.17.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Taiwan Semiconductor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $270.00 $225.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $255.00 $250.00 Simon Coles Barclays Raises Overweight $240.00 $215.00 Simon Coles Barclays Lowers Overweight $215.00 $255.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Positive $250.00 $265.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Taiwan Semiconductor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taiwan Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Taiwan Semiconductor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Taiwan Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Taiwan Semiconductor's Background

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Taiwan Semiconductor's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 41.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Taiwan Semiconductor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 42.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taiwan Semiconductor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.22% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Taiwan Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

