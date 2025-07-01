Breaking Down Webster Financial: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Webster Financial WBS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $64.67, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average has decreased by 7.61% from the previous average price target of $70.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Webster Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $55.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $65.00 - David Smith Truist Securities Announces Buy $61.00 - Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $65.00 $70.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $75.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $72.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Webster Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Webster Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. The company's segment includes Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.

Webster Financial: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Webster Financial's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.65% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Webster Financial's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Webster Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Webster Financial's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Webster Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

