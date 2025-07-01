The Analyst Verdict: Dover In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Dover DOV over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $197.82, along with a high estimate of $225.00 and a low estimate of $176.00. Experiencing a 3.08% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $204.10.

A clear picture of Dover's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $180.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $225.00 $215.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $215.00 $190.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $211.00 $190.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $176.00 $169.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $219.00 $238.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $180.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $201.00 $244.00 Christopher Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $185.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $205.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $189.00 $230.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dover. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dover compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dover compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dover's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Dover's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dover

Founded in 1955 by George Ohrstrom, Dover has become an industrial behemoth through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands. The company is organized into five segments through which it designs and manufactures highly engineered components, such as vehicle repair, factory automation, welding, aerospace, fuel dispensing, printing, liquid handling, refrigeration, and can-making equipment. It has operations around the globe but generates over half of its revenue in the United States.

Key Indicators: Dover's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Dover faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.94% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dover's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dover's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

