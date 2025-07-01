Demystifying Frontier Group Holdings: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Frontier Group Holdings ULCC has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Frontier Group Holdings, revealing an average target of $5.78, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average represents a 34.17% decrease from the previous average price target of $8.78.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Frontier Group Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $4.00 $4.75 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $10.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Neutral $4.00 $7.25 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $6.00 $10.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $5.00 $7.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $14.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Lowers Neutral $4.00 $7.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $3.00 $9.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $7.00 $10.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Frontier Group Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Frontier Group Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier whose business is focused on Low Fares Done Right. The company owns a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 13 A320ceos, 82 A320neos, 21 A321ceos and 4 A321neos. The use of these aircraft, their seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the ability to continue to be the fuel-efficient of all the U.S. The Company is managed as a single business unit that provides air transportation for passengers. Majority of revenue is from Domestic flight follow by International.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Frontier Group Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Frontier Group Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -4.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Group Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Group Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.41, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

