10 Analysts Assess Ionis Pharmaceuticals: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $53.9, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 0.19% from the previous average price target of $54.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ionis Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $57.00 $51.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $64.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $45.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Ionis Pharmaceuticals's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ionis Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and Biogen launched ALS drug Qalsody in 2023. Ionis brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019). Ionis and AstraZeneca launched polyneuropathy drug Wainua in 2024. Ionis received FDA approval in 2024 for Tryngolza for a rare high-triglyceride syndrome, marking its first independent launch.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ionis Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -111.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -27.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.96. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

