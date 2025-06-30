What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Marathon Petroleum

Analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum MPC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $169.91, with a high estimate of $188.00 and a low estimate of $141.00. This current average has decreased by 1.79% from the previous average price target of $173.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Marathon Petroleum among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $188.00 $183.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $170.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $182.00 $180.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $175.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $184.00 $168.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $159.00 $141.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $160.00 $175.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $141.00 $161.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $147.00 $169.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $175.00 $185.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $183.00 $193.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Marathon Petroleum's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility has the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Understanding the Numbers: Marathon Petroleum's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Marathon Petroleum's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.64% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Petroleum's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Marathon Petroleum's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.96, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

