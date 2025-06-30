What Analysts Are Saying About Tronox Holdings Stock

Tronox Holdings TROX underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $7.67, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 28.45%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Tronox Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $3.00 $7.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $8.50 $10.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $7.00 $5.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $8.00 $13.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $7.00 $13.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $7.50 $11.50 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $12.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $10.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tronox Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tronox Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tronox Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Tronox Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Tronox Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Tronox Holdings: A Closer Look

Tronox Holdings PLC is a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment. It operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines and beneficiation and smelting operations in Australia & South Africa to produce feedstock materials that can be processed into TiO2 for pigment, high-purity titanium chemicals, including titanium tetrachloride, and ultrafine TiO2 used in certain specialty applications. TiO2 and titanium feedstock, are used to produce paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. It has three pigment production facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Western Australia and three mining operations in Western Australia and South Africa. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions contribute the majority of revenue.

Tronox Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Tronox Holdings's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.65%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Tronox Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -15.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tronox Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tronox Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.83%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

