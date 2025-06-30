Deep Dive Into United Therapeutics Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on United Therapeutics UTHR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $356.78, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $314.00. A decline of 2.35% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of United Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $385.00 $410.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $315.00 $321.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $405.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $425.00 $425.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $350.00 $355.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $348.00 $346.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $314.00 $395.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $355.00 $357.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $314.00 $314.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of United Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for PAH largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. The company markets and sells the following commercial therapies in the United States to treat PAH: Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder, Remodulin Injection, Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets, Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets, and Unituxin. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of projects that includes new indications and delivery devices for existing products and new products to treat PAH and other conditions.

Breaking Down United Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: United Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: United Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 40.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

