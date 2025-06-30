Breaking Down Nu Holdings: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Nu Holdings NU, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Nu Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $15.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Marking an increase of 4.31%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $14.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Nu Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Domingos Falavina JP Morgan Raises Overweight $16.00 $14.50 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $15.00 $14.00 John Coffey Barclays Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00 Domingos Falavina JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $13.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nu Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nu Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nu Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Nu Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nu Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd provides digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal accounts, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Nu Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nu Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.77% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Nu Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nu Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nu Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Nu Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

