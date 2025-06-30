Where Par Pacific Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Par Pacific Hldgs PARR in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Par Pacific Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.15, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $14.75. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.52% increase from the previous average price target of $20.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Par Pacific Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $30.00 $25.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $19.00 $19.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $21.00 $18.00 Nitin Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $26.00 $21.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $14.75 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Par Pacific Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Par Pacific Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Par Pacific Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Par Pacific Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Par Pacific Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Par Pacific Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Par Pacific Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Par Pacific Hldgs

Par Pacific Holdings Inc is an oil and gas company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company has three reportable segments namely Refining, Under its refining business, the company produces ultra-low-sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, LSFO, and other associated refined products. Its Retail includes operation licenses out brands to serve the retail consumer. Through the Logistics segment, crude shipments are delivered to the refineries, in addition to finished products that are exported. It generates maximum revenue from the Refining segment.

Key Indicators: Par Pacific Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Par Pacific Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.9% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Par Pacific Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.64% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, Par Pacific Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.