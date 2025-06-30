Expert Outlook: Norwegian Cruise Line Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line, revealing an average target of $23.77, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A decline of 16.83% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Norwegian Cruise Line by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $29.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $27.00 $35.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $27.00 $31.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $18.00 $27.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $20.00 $31.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $32.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Announces Buy $25.00 - Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $30.00 $36.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Norwegian Cruise Line. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Norwegian Cruise Line compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Norwegian Cruise Line's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Norwegian Cruise Line Better

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 70,000). It operates 33 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 12 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 37,500 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Understanding the Numbers: Norwegian Cruise Line's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Norwegian Cruise Line faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.91% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Norwegian Cruise Line's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.88, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

