Demystifying Agree Realty: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Agree Realty ADC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $80.94, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. Marking an increase of 2.46%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $79.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Agree Realty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $78.00 $81.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $75.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Buy $84.00 $86.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $82.00 $77.00 RJ Milligan Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $76.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $83.00 $82.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $82.50 $81.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $81.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agree Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agree Realty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Agree Realty's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Financial Insights: Agree Realty

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Agree Realty's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.55.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

