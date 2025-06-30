Expert Outlook: SailPoint Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of SailPoint SAIL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SailPoint and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.55, accompanied by a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Marking an increase of 0.9%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $24.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SailPoint. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $29.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $29.00 $27.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Neutral $26.00 $25.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $16.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $23.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $26.00 $24.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $27.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $26.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $16.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SailPoint. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SailPoint compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SailPoint compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SailPoint's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SailPoint's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind SailPoint

SailPoint Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. The company does this by unifying identity data across systems and identity types, including employee identities, non-employee identities, and machine identities. The SaaS and customer-hosted offerings of the company leverage intelligent analytics to give organizations critical visibility into which identities currently have access to which resources, which identities should have access to those resources, and how that access is being used. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance.

SailPoint's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: SailPoint displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SailPoint's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -91.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SailPoint's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -35.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SailPoint's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

