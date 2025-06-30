Beyond The Numbers: 23 Analysts Discuss eBay Stock

Across the recent three months, 23 analysts have shared their insights on eBay EBAY, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 16 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 8 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $68.3, a high estimate of $79.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.28% increase from the previous average price target of $66.13.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive eBay. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $63.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $72.00 $72.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $66.00 $60.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $74.00 $70.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $69.00 $65.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $54.00 John Blackledge TD Securities Raises Hold $64.00 $62.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $62.00 $61.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $68.00 $62.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $77.00 $72.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $62.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $74.00 $70.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $69.00 $63.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $75.00 $68.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $78.00 $72.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $73.00 $72.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $79.00 $80.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $61.00 $63.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $65.00 $70.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $70.00 $71.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $54.00 $60.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to eBay. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of eBay's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of eBay's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into eBay's Background

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $75 billion in 2024 gross merchandise volume rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. It generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2024. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

eBay: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: eBay's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): eBay's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: eBay's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.45, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

