12 Analysts Assess Magnite: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Magnite MGNI, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.5, along with a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.00, the current average has increased by 7.89%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Magnite among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $39.00 $18.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $18.00 $14.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Lowers Buy $19.00 $21.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $19.00 $22.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Announces Buy $18.00 - Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Magnite. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Magnite compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Magnite's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Magnite's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Magnite

Magnite Inc is one of the supply-side platform providers, or SSP, in online advertising. The firm generate its revenue from the programmatic sale of CTV ad inventory, from mobile online sites and apps, and the remaining from websites accessed via computer.

Magnite's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Magnite displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Magnite's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnite's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, Magnite adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

