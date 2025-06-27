Assessing Utz Brands: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Utz Brands UTZ over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.1, along with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $13.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.08%.

The perception of Utz Brands by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $13.50 $15.00 Brian Holland DA Davidson Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Peter Grom UBS Announces Neutral $15.00 - Robert Moskow TD Cowen Lowers Hold $15.00 $17.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Utz Brands. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Utz Brands compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Utz Brands's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Utz Brands's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Utz Brands's Background

Utz Brands Inc is a manufacturer of branded salty snacks. It produces a broad offering of salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks. Its iconic portfolio of authentic, craft, and better-for-you (BFY) brands, which includes Utz, Zapp's, On The Border, Golden Flake, and Boulder Canyon, among others, enjoys household penetration in the United States, where its products can be found in approximately half of U.S. household. The company operates in eight manufacturing facilities with a broad range of capabilities, and its products are distributed nationally to grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, e-commerce and other retailers through direct shipments, distributors, and approximately 2,500 DSD routes.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Utz Brands

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Utz Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Utz Brands's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Utz Brands's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Utz Brands's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Utz Brands's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

