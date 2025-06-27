47 Analysts Have This To Say About Zscaler

47 analysts have shared their evaluations of Zscaler ZS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 25 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 10 20 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $295.17, a high estimate of $385.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has increased by 13.56% from the previous average price target of $259.93.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Zscaler. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $365.00 $315.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $348.00 $292.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $385.00 $260.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $340.00 $290.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $340.00 $285.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $360.00 $310.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $345.00 $290.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $315.00 $304.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $290.00 $275.00 Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $329.00 $298.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $315.00 $315.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $350.00 $310.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $305.00 $230.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $280.00 $200.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $320.00 $245.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $290.00 $250.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $260.00 $250.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $315.00 $295.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $295.00 $233.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $290.00 $245.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $260.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $290.00 $275.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $295.00 $270.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $260.00 $235.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $292.00 $275.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $310.00 $242.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $304.00 $288.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $310.00 $240.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $255.00 $255.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $310.00 $290.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $315.00 $260.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $210.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $300.00 $240.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $290.00 $275.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $310.00 $240.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $315.00 $235.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $275.00 $250.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $255.00 $255.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $275.00 $250.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $270.00 $235.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $250.00 $220.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Announces Neutral $215.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $200.00 $205.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $250.00 $220.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $255.00 - Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $240.00 $245.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zscaler. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Zscaler compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zscaler's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Zscaler's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Breaking Down Zscaler's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zscaler's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zscaler's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zscaler's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Zscaler's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

