Sprinklr Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Sprinklr CXM underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.2, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Highlighting a 5.38% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $10.78.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Sprinklr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $10.00 $8.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Neutral $9.00 $8.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $7.00 $6.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $8.00 - Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $6.00 $7.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $11.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $8.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sprinklr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sprinklr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sprinklr compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sprinklr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sprinklr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sprinklr analyst ratings.

Discovering Sprinklr: A Closer Look

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in enabling customer-facing teams, from Customer Service to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage AI to deliver customer experiences at scale all on one unified AI-based platform. It focuses on empowering companies to deliver next-generation, unified engagement journeys that reimagine the customer's experience. Its products include Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates in the Americas, EMEA, and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from the Americas.

Breaking Down Sprinklr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Sprinklr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.87% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Sprinklr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprinklr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprinklr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.