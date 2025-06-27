Deep Dive Into Acushnet Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Acushnet Holdings GOLF, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $70.83, along with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. Experiencing a 2.07% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $72.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Acushnet Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Hold $65.00 $64.00 Casey Alexander Compass Point Lowers Neutral $71.00 $80.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $77.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $64.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Acushnet Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Acushnet Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Acushnet Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Acushnet Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Acushnet Holdings's Background

Acushnet Holdings Corp is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, and others. These products are offered through different brands such as Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cemeron, Vokey Design, Pinnacle, KJUS, and others. The company's reportable segments are Titleist golf equipment, FootJoy golf wear, and Gofl gear. A majority of its revenue is generated by the Titleist golf equipment segment. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States, followed by Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA), Japan, Korea, and the Rest of the world.

Acushnet Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Acushnet Holdings's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.59% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acushnet Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.86%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acushnet Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Acushnet Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.21. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

