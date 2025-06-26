What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MercadoLibre

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on MercadoLibre MELI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $2688.5, a high estimate of $3100.00, and a low estimate of $2250.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.83% from the previous average price target of $2614.44.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MercadoLibre. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $2975.00 $2840.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $2700.00 $2900.00 Alex Wright Jefferies Raises Hold $2800.00 $2450.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $2600.00 $2250.00 Irma Sgarz Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $3000.00 $2640.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $3100.00 $2500.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $2400.00 $3000.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Announces Buy $2500.00 - Andrew Ruben Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $2560.00 $2650.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $2250.00 $2300.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MercadoLibre. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MercadoLibre compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

MercadoLibre: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MercadoLibre's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 36.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MercadoLibre's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MercadoLibre's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MercadoLibre's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, MercadoLibre faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

