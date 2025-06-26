Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Unity Software Stock

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Unity Software U, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.3, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 16.79% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Unity Software's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Announces Underperform $15.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $29.00 $22.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $26.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $28.00 $35.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $30.00 $33.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $25.00 $32.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $30.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $22.00 Andrew Uerkwitz Jefferies Lowers Hold $16.00 $24.00 Andrew Uerkwitz Jefferies Lowers Hold $24.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Unity Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Unity Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Unity Software compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Unity Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Unity Software's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Unity Software's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Unity Software analyst ratings.

Get to Know Unity Software Better

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

Financial Insights: Unity Software

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Unity Software's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.51% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Unity Software's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unity Software's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Unity Software's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.