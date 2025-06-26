The Analyst Verdict: C3.ai In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on C3.ai AI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 3 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.82, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Experiencing a 11.36% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $28.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive C3.ai is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Radi Sultan UBS Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00 Radi Sultan UBS Raises Neutral $28.00 $26.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $45.00 $56.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $22.00 $20.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $27.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $28.00 $30.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Underweight $18.00 $17.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Underweight $17.00 $21.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $20.00 $30.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $18.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to C3.ai. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of C3.ai compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for C3.ai's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of C3.ai's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind C3.ai

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Financial Insights: C3.ai

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, C3.ai showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.56% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: C3.ai's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -73.31%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): C3.ai's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): C3.ai's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: C3.ai's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

