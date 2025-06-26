Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Gulfport Energy

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Gulfport Energy GPOR, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $223.17, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. This current average has increased by 3.22% from the previous average price target of $216.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Gulfport Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peyton Dorne UBS Raises Buy $255.00 $215.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Buy $218.00 $217.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $215.00 $205.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $226.00 $220.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Lowers Buy $210.00 $224.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Announces Buy $215.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Gulfport Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gulfport Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Gulfport Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Gulfport Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Gulfport Energy: A Closer Look

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, with assets predominantly located in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins in the United States. Its principal properties are located in eastern Ohio, targeting the Utica and Marcellus, and in central Oklahoma, targeting the SCOOP Woodford and Springer formations.

Gulfport Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Gulfport Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 44.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Gulfport Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gulfport Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gulfport Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Gulfport Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

