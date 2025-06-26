13 Analysts Assess Super Micro Computer: What You Need To Know

Super Micro Computer SMCI underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $39.15, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.0%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Super Micro Computer among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $40.00 $32.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Announces Outperform $41.00 - Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $30.00 $40.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Neutral $37.00 $39.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Announces Buy $39.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $35.00 $36.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $50.00 $55.00 George Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $59.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $36.00 $39.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $34.00 $50.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Announces Neutral $39.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $39.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Super Micro Computer. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Super Micro Computer compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Super Micro Computer's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Super Micro Computer's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Super Micro Computer

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Super Micro Computer showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.48% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.36%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Super Micro Computer's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Super Micro Computer's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Super Micro Computer's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

