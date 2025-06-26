The Analyst Verdict: Bumble In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Bumble BMBL, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $5.7, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A 8.06% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $6.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bumble is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $7.00 $5.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $5.00 $5.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $5.00 $7.00 Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $4.80 $6.80 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $5.50 $6.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $7.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bumble. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bumble's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Bumble's Background

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The platform enables people to connect and build healthy and equitable relationships on their own terms. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect. The company Operates in USA and also Internationally such as United Kingdom, Czech Republic, and others with maximum of revenue from Other Countries.

Bumble's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Bumble's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.72%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bumble's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bumble's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bumble's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.77.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

