Expert Outlook: SEI Investments Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

SEI Investments SEIC underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $82.62, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Marking an increase of 1.85%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $81.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SEI Investments by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $100.00 $84.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $84.00 $82.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $84.00 $80.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $82.00 $77.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $79.00 $74.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $74.00 $87.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $77.00 $81.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $81.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SEI Investments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SEI Investments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SEI Investments compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SEI Investments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SEI Investments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into SEI Investments's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SEI Investments analyst ratings.

Discovering SEI Investments: A Closer Look

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $87 billion in assets under management. As of December 2024, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.6 trillion in assets.

Understanding the Numbers: SEI Investments's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: SEI Investments's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SEI Investments's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEI Investments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEI Investments's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: SEI Investments's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.