Expert Outlook: Bank of America Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Bank of America BAC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $48.77, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A 3.67% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $50.63.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bank of America by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $49.00 $47.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $52.00 $46.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $51.00 $50.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Lowers Buy $47.00 $53.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $45.00 $50.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $52.00 $55.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $46.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $42.00 $45.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $47.00 $50.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $58.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $47.00 $56.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $53.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $43.50 $49.50 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $48.00 $51.00

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank of America compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bank of America's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Bank of America displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bank of America's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of America's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bank of America's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

