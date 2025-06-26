Demystifying PENN Entertainment: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for PENN Entertainment PENN were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $22.81, along with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $16.50. This current average represents a 4.64% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.92.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PENN Entertainment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $24.00 - Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $24.00 - Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $25.00 $24.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $24.00 $25.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $23.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.50 $17.50 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $23.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PENN Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PENN Entertainment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of PENN Entertainment's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PENN Entertainment analyst ratings.

Delving into PENN Entertainment's Background

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 85% of total sales in 2024; 15% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

PENN Entertainment: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PENN Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PENN Entertainment's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: PENN Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.7.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

