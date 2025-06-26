Analyst Expectations For Hewlett Packard's Future

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Hewlett Packard HPE, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hewlett Packard, presenting an average target of $21.43, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.57, the current average has increased by 21.97%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Hewlett Packard among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Hold $18.00 $16.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $26.00 $23.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $17.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $24.00 $20.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $14.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $22.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hewlett Packard compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hewlett Packard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hewlett Packard's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hewlett Packard's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hewlett Packard's Background

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Understanding the Numbers: Hewlett Packard's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Hewlett Packard showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.87% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Hewlett Packard's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.15%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hewlett Packard's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hewlett Packard's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.73.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

