Analyst Expectations For Kura Sushi USA's Future

Kura Sushi USA KRUS underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 5 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.43, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. A decline of 22.66% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kura Sushi USA by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $71.00 $52.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Neutral $47.00 $71.00 Mark Smith Lake Street Lowers Buy $62.00 $103.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $75.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Lowers Hold $44.00 $72.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Hold $72.00 $72.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $102.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kura Sushi USA. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kura Sushi USA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Kura Sushi USA's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Kura Sushi USA's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Inc is a technology-enabled restaurant concept serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company operates a chain of sushi restaurants across the United States serving freshly prepared Japanese cuisine using high-quality ingredients that are free from artificial seasonings, sweeteners, colorings, and preservatives. It offers several dishes, including Dashi Olive Salmon, Tomago, Sweet Shrimp, Tuna, Garlic Tuna Steak, and Salmon, among others.

A Deep Dive into Kura Sushi USA's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kura Sushi USA's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kura Sushi USA's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kura Sushi USA's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kura Sushi USA's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Kura Sushi USA adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

