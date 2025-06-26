Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Kymera Therapeutics Stock

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kymera Therapeutics KYMR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kymera Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $60.5, a high estimate of $79.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.78% from the previous average price target of $52.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kymera Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $60.00 $54.00 Kalpit Patel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $38.00 James Quigley Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $79.00 $49.00 Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Overweight $64.00 $57.00 Alex Thompson Stifel Announces Buy $55.00 - Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $70.00 $72.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $44.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kymera Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kymera Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Kymera Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Kymera Therapeutics Better

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to reinventing the treatment of human disease through the development of, differentiated medicines that address health problems and that meaningfully improve patients' lives. It is committed to novel technologies to address targets that have known disease-causing biology, but which have not been drugged, or have been inadequately drugged, often based on limitations of existing technologies. Its approach is intended to discover and develop a new generation of medicines in a disease-agnostic manner. Its product pipelines are STAT6, TYK2, and IRAK4.

Kymera Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Kymera Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 114.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Kymera Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -296.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kymera Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kymera Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

