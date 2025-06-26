6 Analysts Have This To Say About Paramount Glb

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Paramount Glb PARA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 2 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.0, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A 8.88% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $13.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Paramount Glb by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Morris Guggenheim Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $16.00 $19.00 John Hodulik UBS Lowers Sell $10.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Paramount Glb. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Paramount Glb compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Paramount Glb's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Paramount Glb's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paramount Glb analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Paramount Glb

Paramount Global operates in three global business segments: TV media, filmed entertainment, and direct to consumer. The TV media business includes television production studios and various broadcast and cable networks, including CBS, 15 owned CBS affiliates, Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and VH1. Filmed entertainment consists multiple film studios, most importantly Paramount Pictures. The film studios produce and distribute movies that they license to movie theaters and other media outlets. Direct to consumer includes the Paramount+, Pluto TV, and BET+ streaming services. Much of the content on Paramount's streaming platforms is created by the production studios housed within the firm's other two business segments.

Paramount Glb's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Paramount Glb's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.42%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paramount Glb's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paramount Glb's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.94.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

