BILL Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (19 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 19 analysts have evaluated BILL Holdings BILL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 7 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BILL Holdings, presenting an average target of $59.16, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 19.94% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive BILL Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $60.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $47.00 - Andrew Schmitt Citigroup Lowers Buy $67.00 $88.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $75.00 $105.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $53.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $55.00 $50.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $40.00 $43.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $60.00 $65.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $75.00 $100.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $60.00 $70.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $43.00 $57.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $100.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $53.00 $70.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $85.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $55.00 $82.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $60.00 $90.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $54.00 $77.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

A Deep Dive into BILL Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BILL Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.89% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.24%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

