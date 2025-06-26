Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Globant

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Globant GLOB, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Globant and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $137.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $225.00 and a low estimate of $97.00. Highlighting a 25.44% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $184.42.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Globant's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $97.00 $165.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Neutral $120.00 $190.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Outperform $153.00 $194.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $120.00 $225.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $116.00 $154.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $125.00 $150.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $140.00 $170.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $160.00 $225.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $154.00 $230.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $225.00 $255.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Globant. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globant compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Globant's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Globant's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Globant's Background

Globant is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2003 in Argentina but is currently headquartered in Luxembourg and primarily serves clients in the US and Latin America. Globant's client base is relatively concentrated in the media and entertainment and financial services industries.

Breaking Down Globant's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Globant's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.01% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Globant's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globant's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Globant's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

