A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Guess Through 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Guess GES, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $18.9, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.53% increase from the previous average price target of $18.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Guess among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $13.00 $13.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $13.00 $13.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Guess. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Guess's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Guess's Background

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Guess

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Guess's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.44%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Guess's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guess's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Guess's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.3. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

