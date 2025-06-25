The Analyst Verdict: Cheesecake Factory In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Cheesecake Factory CAKE in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cheesecake Factory, presenting an average target of $50.67, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A 0.65% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $51.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cheesecake Factory. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Underweight $58.00 $50.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $40.00 $39.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $45.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $49.00 $46.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Underweight $46.00 $50.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $52.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Buy $62.00 $67.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Neutral $46.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cheesecake Factory compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Cheesecake Factory's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cheesecake Factory's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Inc owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company's international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and Flower Child. Majority of the company's revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.

Cheesecake Factory's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cheesecake Factory's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.04% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cheesecake Factory's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.55%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheesecake Factory's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheesecake Factory's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cheesecake Factory's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.19. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

