22 Analysts Have This To Say About Texas Instruments

Throughout the last three months, 22 analysts have evaluated Texas Instruments TXN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 10 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 5 3 7 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Texas Instruments and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $183.91, accompanied by a high estimate of $225.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. A 8.42% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $200.81.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Texas Instruments among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Raises Hold $200.00 $160.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $200.00 $170.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $175.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $130.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $170.00 $190.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Lowers Buy $200.00 $230.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $215.00 $225.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $148.00 $146.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $170.00 $200.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $195.00 $230.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $171.00 $195.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Securities Maintains Hold $160.00 $160.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $215.00 $250.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $175.00 $200.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $216.00 $216.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $125.00 $180.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Hold $160.00 $200.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $176.00 $220.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $225.00 $250.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $210.00 $235.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Texas Instruments's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Texas Instruments's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Texas Instruments analyst ratings.

Discovering Texas Instruments: A Closer Look

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Financial Insights: Texas Instruments

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Texas Instruments showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.14% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Texas Instruments's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Instruments's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Instruments's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.4% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Texas Instruments's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.