Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss US Foods Hldg Stock

Analysts' ratings for US Foods Hldg USFD over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated US Foods Hldg and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $85.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.84% increase from the previous average price target of $80.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of US Foods Hldg among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $85.00 $82.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $95.00 $85.00 Karen Holthouse Citigroup Announces Buy $95.00 - John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $82.00 $70.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $84.00 $83.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $84.00 $81.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to US Foods Hldg. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of US Foods Hldg compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of US Foods Hldg's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering US Foods Hldg: A Closer Look

US Foods Holding Corp is the U.S. food service distributor that distributes food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries, restaurants, and education, government facilities, and grocers. It has nearly 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators with more than 70 locations that provide customers with food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. The company operates in one business segment in which it markets, sells and distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S.

A Deep Dive into US Foods Hldg's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: US Foods Hldg's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: US Foods Hldg's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

