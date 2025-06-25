What Analysts Are Saying About CF Industries Holdings Stock

CF Industries Holdings CF has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $87.88, with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $79.00. This current average represents a 1.13% decrease from the previous average price target of $88.88.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CF Industries Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $105.00 $98.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $91.00 $87.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $98.00 $96.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $82.00 $79.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $87.00 $95.00 John Roberts UBS Lowers Neutral $79.00 $90.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $85.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform $81.00 $81.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CF Industries Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CF Industries Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CF Industries Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CF Industries Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into CF Industries Holdings's Background

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost US natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CF Industries Holdings

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: CF Industries Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CF Industries Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CF Industries Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CF Industries Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, CF Industries Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

