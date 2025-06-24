What 48 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Meta Platforms

48 analysts have shared their evaluations of Meta Platforms META during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 21 26 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 9 14 0 0 0 3M Ago 10 7 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $692.42, a high estimate of $918.00, and a low estimate of $525.00. Experiencing a 3.42% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $716.96.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Meta Platforms among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $803.00 $690.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $807.00 $676.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $664.00 $664.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $775.00 $665.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $765.00 $690.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $676.00 $676.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $735.00 $675.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $888.00 $695.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $740.00 $740.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $650.00 $615.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $676.00 $624.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $655.00 $628.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $640.00 $705.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $720.00 $700.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $664.00 $752.00 John Blackledge TD Securities Lowers Buy $700.00 $725.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $650.00 $610.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $725.00 $675.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $665.00 $650.00 Meta Marshall Wedbush Raises Outperform $750.00 $680.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $655.00 $645.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $700.00 $800.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $750.00 $725.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $683.00 $650.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $690.00 $655.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $675.00 $610.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $918.00 $846.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $695.00 $900.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $628.00 $740.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $640.00 $820.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $525.00 $627.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $615.00 $660.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $700.00 $770.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $624.00 $790.00 Meta Marshall Wedbush Lowers Outperform $680.00 $770.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $655.00 $780.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $650.00 $800.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $685.00 $765.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $650.00 $786.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $610.00 $775.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $645.00 $710.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $640.00 $765.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $675.00 $750.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $610.00 $725.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $600.00 $725.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $790.00 $790.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Meta Platforms's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Meta Platforms: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Meta Platforms's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.07% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 39.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

