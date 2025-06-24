Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Upstart Hldgs

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Upstart Hldgs UPST, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Upstart Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $54.72, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $16.50. Experiencing a 21.27% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $69.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Upstart Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $75.00 - Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $42.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $16.50 $15.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Lowers Buy $70.00 $108.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $69.00 $105.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $70.00 Nat Schindler B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $53.00 $53.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $93.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Upstart Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Upstart Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Upstart Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Upstart Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Upstart Hldgs analyst ratings.

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

A Deep Dive into Upstart Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Upstart Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 66.96% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.15%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upstart Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Upstart Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

