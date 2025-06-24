The Analyst Verdict: Timken In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Timken TKR, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $76.7, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.98% lower than the prior average price target of $85.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Timken. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $85.00 $102.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $71.00 $66.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $88.00 $90.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Lowers Hold $65.00 $85.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $88.00 $94.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Buy $70.00 $95.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $75.00 $85.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Lowers Hold $70.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Timken compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Timken's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Timken

The Timken Co designs and manages a portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and provides related services. The Company sells products and services to customers in the following market sectors: industrial distribution, renewable energy, automation, automotive original equipment (OE), agriculture/turf, rail, aerospace, auto/truck aftermarket, construction, etc. The company has two reportable segment: The Engineered Bearings portfolio features bearings with precision tolerances, proprietary internal geometries and quality materials. The Industrial Motion portfolio features products such as drives, breathers, seals, automatic lubrication systems, linear motion products, chain, belts, couplings, etc. Key revenue is generated from Engineered Bearings.

Timken's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Timken's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Timken's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Timken's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Timken's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

