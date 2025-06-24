Where Leidos Holdings Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Leidos Holdings LDOS were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $172.33, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $155.00. Observing a 4.06% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $165.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Leidos Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Siegmann Stifel Announces Buy $178.00 - Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $173.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $160.00 $150.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Raises Neutral $168.00 $149.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $165.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $173.00 $191.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Leidos Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Leidos Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Leidos Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Leidos Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Leidos Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Leidos Holdings Better

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in four reportable segments; National Security & Digital, Health & Civil, Commercial & International and Defense Systems. It provides a wide array of scientific, engineering and technical services and solutions across these reportable segments.

A Deep Dive into Leidos Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Leidos Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.79% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Leidos Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 8.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Leidos Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.76%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Leidos Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

