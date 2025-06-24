5 Analysts Assess Hub Group: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Hub Group HUBG were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $40.83, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $33.13. A 10.85% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $45.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Hub Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $46.00 $45.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $45.00 Christopher Kuhn Benchmark Lowers Buy $33.13 $40.00 Christopher Kuhn Benchmark Lowers Buy $40.00 $49.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hub Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hub Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hub Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Hub Group: A Closer Look

Hub Group ranks among the largest providers of rail intermodal service. Roughly 60% of consolidated revenue comes from Hub's intermodal and transportation solutions division. ITS includes its flagship intermodal operations, which use the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers, as well as its dedicated truckload shipping unit. Hub's logistics segment includes its asset-light truck brokerage operations along with its outsourced transportation management, warehousing and fulfillment, and heavy-goods final mile delivery offerings. Hub often makes tuck-in acquisitions that expand its brokerage, last-mile, and dedicated offerings.

Key Indicators: Hub Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Hub Group's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.43%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hub Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.93%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hub Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hub Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.94%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hub Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

