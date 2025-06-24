The Analyst Verdict: Fluor In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fluor FLR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $47.38, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. A decline of 8.44% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fluor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $60.00 $48.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $48.00 $49.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $45.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $46.00 $55.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $49.00 $57.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $60.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $41.00 $54.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $43.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fluor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fluor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fluor compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fluor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fluor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fluor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fluor analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fluor

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets, including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor generated $16.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

Financial Milestones: Fluor's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Fluor displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluor's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.05%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluor's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluor's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.74%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.