Assessing Science Applications Intl: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Science Applications Intl SAIC underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $123.12, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Highlighting a 4.13% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $128.43.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Science Applications Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Siegmann Stifel Announces Buy $130.00 - David Strauss Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $105.00 $115.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $137.00 $132.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $100.00 $115.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Lowers Neutral $111.00 $121.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Raises Hold $130.00 $120.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $140.00 $148.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $132.00 $148.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Science Applications Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Science Applications Intl compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Science Applications Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Science Applications Intl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Science Applications Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Science Applications Intl Better

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services mainly to the U.S. government. Specifically, it offers end-to-end solutions spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of the customer's entire IT infrastructure. The company has two reportable segments which include Defense and Intelligence and the Civilian segment. Maximum revenue is generated from its Defense and Intelligence segment, which provides a diverse portfolio of national security solutions to the Department of Defence (DoD) and the Intelligence Community of the United States Government. The Civilian segment provides solutions to the civilian markets, encompassing federal, state, and local governments.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Science Applications Intl

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Science Applications Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.62% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Science Applications Intl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Science Applications Intl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Science Applications Intl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Science Applications Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

