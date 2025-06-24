What Analysts Are Saying About Repligen Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Repligen RGEN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $171.8, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. Highlighting a 8.62% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $188.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Repligen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Announces Overweight $150.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $189.00 $202.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $190.00 $200.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $150.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Repligen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Repligen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Repligen compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Repligen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Repligen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Repligen's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Repligen analyst ratings.

About Repligen

Repligen, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a global life sciences company that develops and sells bioprocessing equipment and supplies used in the manufacturing of biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, or CDMOs, and other life science companies. It sells four main product categories: filtration (including fluid management) is the largest category and was 58% of 2024 revenue, while chromatography, proteins, and process analytics were 19%, 12%, and 9%, respectively. Customers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific contributed 44%, 37%, and 19% of revenue, respectively.

Repligen: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Repligen's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Repligen's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Repligen's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Repligen's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Repligen adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.